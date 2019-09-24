The Sam Houston State football program announced several upcoming games on Tuesday, including a pair of road trips that are certain to generate excitement among Bearkat Nation.
Sam Houston State is set to face Texas A&M at Kyle Field on September 3, 2022. Two years later, the Bearkats will travel to Houston to open their 2024 season against Rice. That game is scheduled for August 31 at Rice Stadium.
This will mark Sam Houston State’s 13th meeting with Texas A&M, and the first since 2013. The Kats have faced Rice 17 times, but only twice since 1948. The Owls won the last meeting 14-13 in 1993.
“It’s great to play these games close to home," Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams said. "We are always excited to have the opportunity to play against quality teams locally, especially in the Houston area in front of our fans and alumni.
“From a personal standpoint, the game at Rice is a special game for me. My dad played there on a Cotton Bowl team and I played there as well, so for us to be able to schedule a game with my alma mater is very exciting.”
The Bearkats also unveiled future games against FCS opponents Northern Arizona (2021 and 2022), Texas Southern (2020, 2023 and 2024) and Dixie State (2021, 2022 and 2023) — who will transition to FCS competition starting in 2020.
Below is the full list of SHSU football non-conference opponents through 2024:
2020
September 12 vs Texas Southern
2021
September 4 at Northern Arizona
November 6 vs Dixie State
2022
September 3 at Texas A&M
September 10 vs Northern Arizona
November 5 at Dixie State
2023
September 9 vs Texas Southern
November 4 vs Dixie State
2024
August 31 at Rice
September 7 at Texas Southern
