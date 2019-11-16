The Sam Houston State Bearkats had a chance to move one win away from a Southland Conference title on Saturday. Instead, they all but eliminated their postseason hopes.
In a game headlined by suspect pass defense and an unwillingness to ride an efficient rushing attack, the Bearkats were upset at home by Northwestern State 31-28.
"I've done this a long time. I don't think I can remember one that hurts as bad as this one does," Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler said. "We put ourselves in a position to get back in this thing. If we won out, we'd be conference champs and make the playoffs."
Sam Houston State established the run early and built a 21-7 lead, as sophomore running back Donovan Williams compiled 85 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. Rather than ride the successful running game, the Kats placed an emphasis on getting the passing game going — and the end result was four interceptions over the next two quarters.
“When we go back and look at it, we’ll probably wish we would’ve got (back) to the run,” Keeler added, while noting that defensive adjustments by NSU forced the Bearkats to try to get the passing game going more.
On the other side of the ball, an SHSU defense that has dominated teams for the majority of the season gave up 306 yards through the air. Senior quarterback Shelton Eppler passed for two touchdowns, while adding another score and 31 yards on the ground.
Amplifying the Bearkats' struggles stopping the pass was the absence of all-American cornerback Zyon McCollum, who is out for the year with a wrist injury.
"They had a really good gameplan, but I feel like a lot of that was on us as players," Sam Houston State junior defensive lineman Joe Wallace said. "We had a great scheme, a great gameplan, I just don't think we went out and executed on our part."
The Bearkats had a potential scoring opportunity in the fourth quarter, as a three-and-out by the defense set SHSU up with 1st and 10 from the NSU 33-yard line. However, an incomplete pass followed by a rush for no gain and a sack ended the chance to tie or reclaim the lead.
SHSU closes the regular season at home next Saturday against Houston Baptist.
Check back for more on this story.
