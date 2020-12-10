Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams responded on Thursday to recent reports that the Bearkats — along with Southland Conference members Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian and Lamar — are expected to join the Western Athletic Conference.
Matt Brown of Extra Points first reported the news, which was confirmed by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Shehan Jeyarajah. Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball reported that the four schools will be joining the WAC for baseball.
Williams told The Item that the Bearkats “haven’t received any invitation as of yet,” but also didn’t deny that potential conference realignment talks were in the works.
“Our stance forever has been that we're going to research and explore all the options we have out there and see where it takes us,” Williams said. “There are changes every year from that standpoint. We haven't received any invitation as of yet, so really there isn't anything that I can talk about as far as specifics, but if it does happen, there's a process we'll have to go through.
“We're dealing with a board of regents and other things in assessing what we're going to do. From that perspective, we're looking at what benefits us the most moving forward.”
When asked about what could drive a potential departure to another conference, Williams pointed to the constant search for additional revenue streams.
“We've positioned ourselves to be the best broad-based athletics program we can be,” Williams added. “Of course, we've been good in the 'revenue sports' of football, basketball and baseball, so we're always going to look to continue to do that. We have to look for additional revenue streams and align ourselves in a way that it keeps moving us forward in that area so we can stay competitive.”
The potential to grow their brand could also potentially lead the Bearkats to leave the conference they’ve called home since 1987.
“Even without the pandemic, the strain on athletics budgets has been a challenge,” Williams said. “We're always looking for, 'How do we maximize and expand our brand?' Not just locally and statewide, but nationally. We're very fortunate that we've been funded at a quality level, but to always stay ahead you must keep finding those things. We want to align ourselves with those opportunities, however it may be.”
It is no secret that the WAC, which sponsored football from 1962 to 2012, is aiming to bring the sport back to the league. Transitioning Division I football schools Tarleton State and Dixie State have joined the conference in the past year, with Big Sky member Southern Utah also reportedly expected to join the league.
