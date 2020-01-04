Playing without three starters, the Sam Houston State Bearkats looked like a shell of the team that rolled into Johnson Coliseum on Saturday riding a six-game winning streak.
Sam Houston State fell behind early, as Nicholls opened the game on a 12-3 run. The Bearkats never recovered and trailed for the final 17:57 of a 70-58 defeat.
The loss marked the Kats’ first of Southland Conference play, dropping them into a three-way tie for third place.
“We weren’t what we needed to be on both ends of the floor,” Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten said. “It’s no time to make excuses. We just weren’t ready. I thought we were really ready to play, and I was disappointed with the start of the game. I could tell from the beginning that our defense wasn’t intense enough.
“They have a lot of talented players. We let them get really comfortable … and our defense didn’t dictate to them how we wanted to play this game.”
With the guard trio of steal leader Chad Bowie, top scorer Zach Nutall and senior starter Dainan Swoope sidelined, SHSU struggled to find consistency.
Bowie was dealing with an ankle injury suffered at McNeese on Thursday, while Nutall and Swoope missed the game for undisclosed reasons. Hooten is optimistic that all three can return Wednesday against Southeastern Louisiana.
“Chad’s a big defensive catalyst for us. He really starts it,” the coach added. “Then having some other guys out, we just weren’t ready. Those other guys need to be ready. They want to play. Who doesn’t want to start, or have a chance to play? We just didn’t get the job done.”
Coming off perhaps their best 3-point shooting performance of the season, the Kats connected on just 3-of-19 attempts from deep. Hooten attributes part of this to a lack of ball movement and offensive execution, but also points to an aggressive Nicholls defense.
“I have to give Nicholls credit,” the coach said. “They give up like 25% from three. What they do is basically junk up their defense, run at you and try to get you take quick shots. I thought we did that tonight.”
What disappointed Hooten the most, however, was the Bearkats’ lack of production in the post.
“I’m disappointed tonight because I thought we did a poor job of scoring the ball inside,” he said. “We had some opportunities and got some touches in there, and we weren’t what we needed to be.”
The Bearkats will look to get back in the win column Wednesday, as Southeastern Louisiana comes to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
