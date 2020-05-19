Three Stephen F. Austin sports programs were handed down postseason suspensions Tuesday afternoon as a result of having low Academic Progress Rates (APRs).
SFA baseball, football and men’s basketball were among 21 teams at 13 schools that were penalized by the NCAA for not meeting the minimum academic standard, with each facing postseason ineligibility. The Lumberjacks’ baseball and football teams will serve their suspensions during the upcoming school year, with the men’s basketball program having its ban delayed until the 2021-22 season.
The NCAA requires teams to post a four-year APR score of 930. As a result of falling below this threshold, these programs must serve the Level I APR penalties. This includes a reduction in countable practice hours, as well as a one-year postseason ban.
A release from the Stephen F. Austin athletics department states that, beginning in 2013, “an administrative error in the academic certification process resulted in the miscalculation of SFA’s reported APR scores.”
Fellow Southland Conference member McNeese will also face an APR-related postseason ban in football, which was announced by the school in December.
