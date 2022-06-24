COLLEGE STATION — New Waverly’s football program brought back their seven-on-seven and in their first year they qualified for the state event.
The Bulldogs opened up the event on Thursday with pool play going a perfect 3-0 and placing them against Three Rivers in the opening round.
New Waverly was unable to grab the win and got their first loss of the seven-on-seven season going 10-1.
Despite the early exit in the tournament, the season allowed the coaches and fans to see what their team will look like under new quarterback Evan Erwin.
“Our offense has done very well but today they just came out flat,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “We aren’t going to be perfect every day. We just weren’t on point and it was unusual. Evan has done a great job with the offense and we expect him to continue great things. Across the board, we just struggled.”
While New Waverly struggled in the tournament, they still played 11 games where they could see how their new quarterback would function in the control of their offense. Since coaches were unable to assist, it was solely on the players to execute the plays.
This also allowed the Bulldog's skill players to see what their next quarterback is able to do.
“Evan is going to be a stud,” Schaub said. ‘He’s shown things in seven-on-seven that we have never seen at New Waverly. He’s got great receivers and I’m pleased with the way he and the offense played this seven-on-seven season.”
While seven-on-seven allows the offense to work, defense is still a big factor in it. With seven members on the field, cornerback and safeties are prominent.
In those 11 games, New Waverly was able to see what they had, and one surprising factor was the soon-to-be sophomores that stepped up and took on larger roles. New Waverly had a roster size under 30 players last season, this can be a huge upgrade for the Dogs.
“I think the most impressive thing to me is we had five kids who will be sophomores on defense,” Schaub said. “We have five pups out there on defense that are playing like grown men. I was really impressed with our youngsters.”
While the seven-on-seven season has ended, the Dogs will continue their summer S.W.A.T. The program is designed to be a training program for weight training and agility for all sports.
As New Waverly is unable to hold a spring camp, they will open up their football workouts on Aug 1 with the first day of pads coming on Aug 6. The Bulldogs will open up their season on Aug 26 with a home game against Shepherd.
