Following an undefeated regular season that resulted in their fourth consecutive league title, the Huntsville Hornets have received a handful of postseason honors.
Senior guard Jadarian White was unanimously voted the District 16-5A MVP earlier this week, with senior center Taylor Harrell earning Defensive MVP honors and Jay Oliphant taking home Coach of the Year.
AJ Wilson and Tie Matthews were both unanimously voted first-team all-district, while also receiving all-academic recognition. Jordan Woodberry and Kevin Harrison represented the Hornets on the second team.
“It was a special group of guys,” Oliphant said. “Chemistry-wise, I think they're the best group of guys we've had. They're going to be truly missed, but they did a great job for us while they were here.”
Huntsville finished the season at 12-1, with playoff wins over Hallsville and North Forney.
