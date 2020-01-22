Seven Hills sets 2020 race schedule

For a small town, Huntsville has a lot of running events.
Some of these are races, where you sign up in advance, and get a t-shirt and a race bib to wear on your shirt, and jostle for position among several hundred runners. Those are the most exciting, and all that energy helps you run your best.
In Huntsville, those races include the Texas 10, coming up in March, the Huntsville Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon, and 5K Run/Walk, in October, and the Bearkat Bolt later that fall.
But the most common running event in Huntsville is something else: a “club run.” The Seven Hills Running Club puts on eleven of those each year.
A club run is a low-key, down-home run held at various locations around Huntsville, usually on the last weekend of each month. The 5K and one mile distances are always available, and there is sometimes a 10K as well.
Club runs are cheap: entry is just $1 for members of the Seven Hills Running Club and $2 for non-members. The $2 entry is about the only price in Seven Hills that’s increased in years. And not without a fight — some members, myself included, wanted it to stay at $1 for everyone.
Entering a club run is also easy: you just register on site race morning. No online registration, no mailing in entry forms, nothing. Most people just roll up about 15 minutes before the start time, no problem.
The location of club runs rotates. Two begin at Physical Therapy Associates, out behind the hospital, and go out to the sidewalk along Veterans Blvd. Physical Therapy Associates generously opens their doors so that runners have restroom facilities and a place to get out of the wind if it’s cold.
Other club runs are held in Elkins Lake, Spring Lake, Timberwilde, and near the Sam Houston State University campus. The courses are designed to be scenic and light on the traffic, and there is always water, Gatorade, and snacks at the end.
You might have anywhere from a couple dozen to several dozen runners at a club run. There’ll be competition, but these are friendly runs. And there are always a few walkers, usually in groups of two or three, chatting as they wind along the course.
So what is a club run? It’s a convenient way to run with friends. It’s a great opportunity to meet other local runners. It’s a good motivator to get out of bed early on Saturday morning. Once the run is over, you feel like you’ve accomplished something for the weekend—and your whole day is still in front of you.
If you want to try out a club run, you’re in luck. The next one will be held this Saturday morning at 8 a.m. The “Frost Your Fanny” 5K and 1 mile run will start at the Fire Station on Veterans Blvd. and will run a figure-eight through beautiful Spring Lake subdivision. I hope to see you there!
THE SEVEN HILLS RUNNING CLUB 2020 CLUB RUN SCHEDULE
January 1, Wednesday - New Year’s Resolution Run, 10K, 5K, & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 2 p.m., Physical Therapy Associates
January 25 - Saturday - Frost Your Fanny 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Spring Lake Subdivision. Start and finish at the Fire Station at 1987 Veterans Memorial Parkway
February 22 - Saturday - Sweetheart 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Sam Houston Campus. Start and finish in the parking lot across from the University Hotel.
March 22 - Sunday - Run the Trails, 3.5 Miles, non-competitive, 2 p.m., Huntsville State Park
April 25 - Saturday - Spring Fling 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Elkins Lake Sub-division
May 25 - Monday - Memorial Day 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 8 a.m. Timberwilde Sub-division, with free breakfast after the race
June 20 - Saturday - June Bug 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Spring Lake Subdivision. Start and finish at the Fire Station at 1987 Veterans Memorial Parkway
July 25 - Saturday - Dogs Days 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Elkins Lake Sub-division
August 15 - Saturday - Heat Wave 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Waterwood Sub-division
September 7 - Monday - Labor Day 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Spring Lake Subdivision. Start and finish at the Fire Station at 1987 Veterans Memorial Parkway
November 28 - Saturday - Leftover Turkey 10K, 5K & 1-Mile Run/Walk, 9 a.m., Physical Therapy Associates.
