Seven Hills Running Club presents awards, elects officers

On Feb. 20, the Seven Hills Running Club gathered at McKenzie’s for its annual awards and elections meeting. It was a chance to eat with friends, celebrate the achievements of the club and its members, and get ready for another great year.
An ad-hoc committee is assembled each year to determine the awards. Awards are always the male and female runner of the year and the volunteer of the year. Then there is usually an award honoring the spirit with which a runner represents the sport, and then a couple more as the committee feels inspired.
This year’s awards for Male and Female Runner of the Year went to Jon Walk and Shellie Geer. Walk, of Spring, is well known in the running community, and recently stepped back from a busy second career as race announcer. He was the announcer for the Huntsville Half Marathon for the past three years, and the award was a blatant attempt to get him to come back and announce this October, too. (I am kidding. Jon, please come back and announce this October.)
Geer, of Huntsville, has been a fixture at Seven Hills’ monthly club runs for a few years now. She participated in nine of the club’s twelve runs this year, more than any other member.
The volunteer of the year award went to Steve Bickford of Huntsville. Steve and I served as Vice President and President of the club from 2011-2013, and then Steve kept on in that position for two more years. Now that he’s retired from that, he helps out at club runs and even puts on a couple each year.
Two people were lauded for their running spirit with an Ambassador of the Sport Award. Locally, Heidi Morse of Huntsville has been a welcoming presence at club runs for years, helping the club maintain its friendly reputation. And member Mary Kaplan of Sunrise Beach is known across the state as the founder of the 254 Club, whose members have run a race in every Texas county—or are in the process of doing so.
Finally, Dan Byrne received the Elite Runner of the Year Award. Dan is one of the fastest runners in the country in his age group, 60-64. He won this age group in January’s Houston Half Marathon, finishing in 364th place out of 13,500 runners overall.
The team of officers for 2020 contains some fresh faces and some stalwarts who were re-elected to their positions. Steve Allen will continue into his fourth term as President, accompanied by Donna Fabian, beginning her second year as Vice President. Ken Johnson will continue as treasurer, with newcomer Emily Garner taking the reins as secretary.
(Send race results to dpgrant06@yahoo.com.)
Upcoming Races
March 22 - Run the Trails, 3.5-Mile non-competitive run or walk, 2 p.m., Huntsville State Park. Start and finish at the Nature Center.
March 29 - Texas 10 Series, 7 a.m., Huntsville. 10 Mile, 5 Mile, 5K, Kids 1-Mile.
April 4 - STOP Distracted Driving 5K Fun Run/Walk, 8 a.m., Huntsville.
April 18 - 8th Annual Ronald Run 5K Color Run, 10 a.m. Pritchett Field, Huntsville.
Recent Race Results
February 29 – Run with Sam 5K, Huntsville
Jose Torres, Huntsville - 20:20
Steve Allen, Huntsville - 21:47
Greg Oberg - 28:00
Ariana Horner, Huntsville - 28:13
Rebecca Renfro, Huntsville - 30:15
Shellie Geer, Huntsville 41:48
Patsy Collins, Huntsville 1:03:51
February 22 - Race for Hope Half Marathon, Lufkin
Ken Johnson 3:47:19
February 22 - Sweetheart 5K Club Run, Huntsville
5K
Aidan Moore 30:47
Dan Byrne 30:54
Darren Grant 31:44
Kyle Barnard 32:56
Bridgette Collins 42:49
Shellie Geer 43:18
Christina Okech 47:33
Trevor Brown 53:32
Michael Brown 53:53
Noah Brown 54:16
1-mile
Samuel Rathke 22:29
Bryan Rathke 22:30
Elizabeth Rathke 22:31
Zoey Crane 35:16
Ashley Crane 35:17
February 15 - Law Week Fun Run 8K, Houston
Dan Byrne 30:38 PR
February 8 - Kilgore to Longview 11-Mile Race, Longview
Steve Allen 1:22:07
Ken Johnson 2:40:05
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.