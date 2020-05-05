Three years ago, as New Waverly wrapped up a 5-17 season, a group of freshman baseball players approached first-year head coach Jacob Huckabay.
A turnaround, largely driven by a dedicated group of now-seniors, ensued.
“That group came in and talked to me after that season,” Huckabay recalled. “They said, 'Coach, we don't ever want to have this feeling again.’
The Bulldogs are 50-22-1 since.
Unfortunately, that class of seniors — T.J. Chodrick, Konway Baird, Chance Strange, Klayton Kleiber, Eric Cheney and Michael Kilgore — and countless others across the country didn’t get to end their careers on their own terms. And in the case of New Waverly, the cancelation of the 2020 season leaves an abundance of unanswered questions.
The most prevalent: Was this the Bulldogs’ year to make a run to the state tournament?
“The whole team knew that this was the year we could go to state,” said Baird, the league MVP of last year’s District 23-3A championship team. “We played 4A and 5A teams, and were competing really hard and beating most of them. We all thought this year was the season.”
“It's heartbreaking because we had a good team and could've gone really far,” added Cheney. “You never know when it's your last time to play.”
New Waverly responded to its 5-17 mark in 2017 with immediate progress. The Bulldogs finished second in the district and went all the way to regional quarterfinals the following year, sweeping Hemphill and East Chambers before falling to Kirbyville in the third round.
The confidence gained from tasting success was apparent when New Waverly returned to the field in 2019, going 20-10 on its way to a district championship and bi-district title. The Bulldogs’ dominance was reflected in the District 23-3A postseason honors, with Kleiber being named Catcher of the Year, Baird earning the MVP award and then-sophomore Seth Adams sharing top newcomer honors. In addition to these three, six other returners received all-district recognition.
So naturally, especially after a blistering 10-2-1 start to the season, there was a special feeling about 2020.
“It was being talked about,” Huckabay said of a potential run to the state tournament. “For that group, with their leadership, it was a big year.”
One last opportunity to chase a state championship isn’t the only thing the Bulldogs’ departing senior class missed out on, either.
Baird, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, is set to continue his career at Alvin Community College. However, other seniors that hoped to parlay another successful season into a college offer missed out on such an opportunity — and in many cases are clinging to hopes that the COVID-19 outbreak that ended their season won’t cancel summer ball as well.
“This was the year for them,” Huckabay said. “For Konway, we knew he was going to sign somewhere. It was just a matter of where. But for the other kids, their careers are kind of up in the air right now. It's unfortunate.”
“I don't have any offers yet, but I'm talking to some schools right now,” added Cheney. “We'll see what happens over the summer.”
While the baseball future of some of these seniors is in doubt, however, Huckabay isn’t worried about them finding success in the next chapter of their lives.
“Not only were these kids great players, but they are great young men,” the coach said. “That group of seniors ... no matter what comes their way in life, I know they're going to succeed because of the type of people they are.”
