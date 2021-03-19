After arriving as freshmen a little over three years ago, with Huntsville softball coming off a 1-15 district campaign, the Lady Hornets’ senior class has already helped turn the program around.
Now, as they hit the home stretch of their high school careers, they have Huntsville on the cusp of its most successful season in recent memory.
The Lady Hornets opened District 16-5A play on Friday night against Tyler with an eye-popping 17-3-1 record. But before first pitch, senior night festivities took place to honor four players — Kenley Strange, Kylee Lehman, Kylie Grisham and Kylie Woods — that have played a pivotal role in Huntsville's winning ways.
“They've been a huge part of our success,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “You can't ask for more. Those four are starters for us and they play key roles. You have a catcher, a pitcher, a shortstop and an outfielder, so you have all your bases covered. They take over and the underclassmen compliment them very well, and vice versa. They all put together a tremendous team that is a force to be reckoned with — especially coming into this new district.”
The coach points to leadership as one of the biggest assets that her seniors bring to the table, with each finding ways to lead in their own style.
“They lead us in ways that we haven't had in the past, and we’re seeing it come together,” Bryan added. “Sometimes it's verbal, sometimes it's emotional and sometimes it's the physical actions that they lead their team with, and I'm very proud of them for everything they've accomplished — and have yet to accomplish — this year.”
The talent of these seniors has not gone unnoticed, with each earning opportunities to play softball collegiately. Strange (Blinn), Woods (Concordia) and Lehman (Navarro) made their college commitments official earlier this year, with Grisham currently deciding between several opportunities to compete at the next level.
“It's awesome,” Bryan said. “When we counted it the other day I think we've had 10 kids sign since being at Huntsville, and I know that Kylie will make it 11 whenever she does choose the right home for her. They all have tremendous talent, and it's a blessing. They do great things, and it's not just their athleticism. It's their leadership qualities, their intelligence ... they're just incredible young women.”
Bryan had high praise for each senior when asked about their individual impact. Here is what the coach had to say:
Kylie Grisham
"She's a top-notch kid, she's our leadoff hitter and she's one that will be sorely missed. She's been respected by anyone and everyone that comes across her. Whether it's district play, non-district or the playoffs, she's just a tough contender and a great leader."
Kylie Woods
"She's our No. 2 hitter, and she's one of those kids that is going to be extremely hard to replace. Being a lefty, she has a couple different looks that she can give you. She's one of those kids that is always going to lead through her actions, she's my quiet kiddo, but she gives you everything."
Kenley Strange
"She's one of those kids that is going to be a force to be reckoned with. She can go anywhere in our lineup and do wonderful things, but she's been hitting in our six-spot and has been seeing the ball really well all year. And of course she's a leader as our shortstop, so she takes over when it comes to aligning our defense."
Kylee Lehman
"She's one of those kids that has a presence about her when she walks on the field, and that will be missed. I know that she is going to do great things. Whether it's pitching or hitting, she's just been a force for Huntsville for four years now."
Visit itemonline.com/sports for coverage of Friday’s District 16-5A opener between Huntsville and Tyler.
