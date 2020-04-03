Throughout the month of March, countless student-athletes had their careers abruptly ended by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The Sam Houston State women’s basketball team wasn’t spared from the heartbreak.
The Bearkats were back in Katy at the Southland Conference Tournament for the second year in a row, the latest step in a massive turnaround for a program that went a combined 4-32 in league play while finishing in last place the previous two seasons. They had secured a first-round bye, and were at the Merrell Center on March 12 waiting to watch the tournament opener.
Then, as leagues around the country shuttered their competitions, the Southland did the same. There would be no conference tournament, no shot at the Big Dance and for Sam Houston State’s six seniors — Jenniffer Oramas, Tia Hairston, La’Sha Haynes, Jaylonn Walker, Rachel Harrell and Kiera McKinney — no more games in their college career.
“We were just devastated,” Oramas said. “The whole team, but especially the seniors.”
“A lot of tears and sadness,” added Walker.
Like many high school and college seniors, these athletes won’t get to say farewell on their own terms. But as Justice is quick to note, they did plenty to carve out their place in program history.
“They didn't get to play their last game,” she said, “but they definitely played enough games to put their mark on the program here at Sam Houston State.”
Heading into the 2018-19 season, the Bearkats were picked to finish last in the Southland. However, a transformative change had started months earlier that would take the league by storm.
Sam Houston State introduced Justice as its 10th women’s basketball coach in April 2018. And in the months that followed, a culture rebuild began to take root.
From this moment, relentless energy and defensive tenacity became trademarks of Sam Houston State women’s basketball. So did team chemistry, as the Bearkats welcomed newcomers such as Walker and Haynes that blossomed alongside a returning cast hungry to taste success for the first time in their college careers.
“It wasn't easy,” Hairston said of her first two years at Sam Houston State. “Everybody came from winning programs. Then we came in and were losing, and didn't know exactly what the issue was. But when Coach Justice came in that changed our culture as a team. I think the work ethic she made us have changed everything.”
“We were just one big group,” Walker added. “The thing that Coach always preached to us was, 'If you don't have chemistry, who is going to look after you?”
While Justice’s arrival provided a spark, however, it was only one factor.
“You have the leadership with Coach Justice, but people don't realize that you have to be coachable,” Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams said. “Coaches can come in and try to direct people, but in order to have a change like that, it comes down to the individual student-athletes being coachable. And they were. They were receptive and wanted to be successful.
“That's a big part of it. When you want to change your environment, you have to be coachable, listen, take what people are telling you and apply it to make yourself better.”
By the time league play began during the 2018-19 season, the Bearkats looked nothing like the team that had spent the past two years in the Southland cellar. They finished the season at 16-13, with their 12-win improvement marking the third-largest turnaround in the country.
And they were only getting started.
“It just made basketball so much more fun,” Oramas said. “We were winning games and competing, which is something we didn't do my freshman and sophomore years.”
The same athletes that recorded just one Southland win two years earlier notched a school-record 14 during their senior year. Among those was their first victory over Stephen F. Austin, which snapped a six-game losing streak in the rivalry.
Entering the 2020 conference tournament, Justice stressed the value of the previous year’s appearance. The result had been a first-round exit, but it provided a glimpse into postseason basketball — something the group had never been a part of at the Division I level.
The No. 4 seed Bearkats believed they had the talent, confidence and chemistry to win the Southland tourney and secure the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament. The coronavirus had other plans.
“She took a group of girls and led them to things they probably didn't realize they could do. I think that's why it was so tough that day in Katy,” Williams said. “The emotions of that day ... that broke my heart.”
While their season had been cut short, there was still one final task to complete as a team.
Three Bearkats — sophomore forward Amber Leggett (first-team all-conference and all-defense), Walker (second-team all-conference) and junior guard Faith Cook (Newcomer of the Year) — had yet to receive their Southland awards. Typically this would take place at the conference tournament, but with that no longer an option, Sam Houston State had its own awards show on the bus ride back to Huntsville.
“That just shows you how real your coaches and teammates are,” Walker added. “No matter what's going on in the situation, they'll always try to support you in every way they can.”
While it may not come in the form of a trophy, Justice says all of the Bearkat seniors will leave campus with an honor that can never be taken away.
“It's not a plaque or award that's presented,” the coach remarked, “but they'll always get to say, 'We are the foundation that turned the program around.'”
