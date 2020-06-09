While his senior season was cut short due to injury, Kaden Hammack had plenty of time to leave his mark on the New Waverly football program.
Hammack arrived in New Waverly from Crosby prior to his junior season, and instantly his presence felt as one of the top outside linebackers in District 12-3A, Division II — earning first-team honors in 2018. He missed the bulk of district play last year with an injury, but still led the team in tackles all the way up until the season finale.
Now, he’s off to play college football at Hamline University.
Hammack played a key role in one of the Bulldogs’ top moments last season, stopping a two-point conversion attempt to help secure a 21-20 victory over Normangee — giving New Waverly its first four-game winning streak since 2016.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at New Waverly senior Kaden Hammack:
Parents: Chris Hammack and Danielle Hammack
Brothers/sisters: Zach, Kaleb, Kailey, Kyle, Alexis
Sports: Football, soccer
Favorite high school memory: Winning our game against Trinity in the last few seconds. It was just one of those moments where it seemed liked everything was in slow motion and I couldn’t hear anything around me. Then when we got in, I can’t even describe the feeling — it was just awesome to be a part of.
Plans after high school: Going to Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota to continue my football career and pursue a degree in graphic design
Favorite song: I can only imagine
Favorite food: My Nana’s family recipe of Chicken and Rice
Favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers
Favorite movie: Remember the Titans
Who are your role models? My dad, my coaches and Ray Lewis
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? I’d have to say Coach Schaub and Coach Huck had the biggest influence on me. For one, they have taught me about lots of things — not only in football, but outside of football as well. I’ve spent lots of time around Coach Schaub during school, weight room, and even at his house. So I guess you could say he’s like another father almost. I’ve spent lots of time with Coach Huck in football, especially with him being my position coach, along with being in the classroom and even other sports. So those are definitely factors that have played into them two having the most influence. Not only that, it’s just something about them two — when they talk, it just sticks with you and you don’t forget what they say hardly ever.
Favorite teacher: My Favorite teacher is also Coach Huck. He has taught me many things in the classroom that’s prepared me for the real world, and I’ve already started doing some of the things he’s taught me since then. He’s also overall just a great person to be around.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years I see myself probably back in Texas and living in a fairly nice home in a good neighborhood, living pretty decent and traveling the world to places I’ve always wanted to see.
What will you miss most about high school sports? Man there are so many things to pick from, but I think what I’m going to miss the most is the bus rides with my teammates. I have countless memories from those that I probably won’t ever forget.
Career accolades: First-team all-district OLB (2018)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.