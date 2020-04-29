Success has become synonymous with New Waverly girls basketball in recent years, and Hannah Bilnoski helped continue that tradition during her time with the Lady Bulldogs.
Bilnoski earned all-district recognition twice, capping her hoops career with an area championship in the Class 3A playoffs. Now, with high school athletics in the rearview, she’s looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at New Waverly senior Hannah Bilnoski:
Parents: Amanda Wood (mother), Rusty Wood (stepfather), Todd Bilnoski (father)
Brothers/sisters: Tanner and Levi Wood
Sports you play: Basketball
Favorite high school memory: Going three rounds in playoffs this year with my team
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Tyler Junior College and pursue a degree in radiology
Favorite song: I have too many
Favorite food: Popcorn
Favorite TV show: The Ranch
Favorite movie: The Notebook
Who are your role models? My grandparents
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Gilliam had the biggest influence on my life from coaching me my last four years. She has impacted my life by not only making me a better player, but also a better person. She has shown me how to be a leader on and off the court.
Favorite teacher: Carrie Shevlin
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Hopefully working my dream job.
What will you miss most about high school sports? Being on the court with my teammates
Career Accolades: Honorable mention (2019), second-team all-district (2020)
