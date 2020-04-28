While her high school athletic career has reached its end, Taylor Holly has plenty of memories to look back on from her time as a Huntsville Lady Hornet.
A key contributor for the Huntsville volleyball team, Holly is now looking forward to her next chapter — which includes plans to study biomedical science at Sam Houston State University.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Taylor Holly:
Parents: Mark and JoAnne Holly
Brothers/sisters: Tanner Holly
Sports you play: Volleyball
Favorite high school memory: Football playoff games
Plans after high school: Attend SHSU and major in Biomedical Science
Favorite food: Italian
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: The Notebook
Who are your role models? My mom
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Hassell and Coach Stewart. I spent the most time with them over my high school career and they always supported me.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jordan
Where do you see yourself in ten years? I see myself working in the medical field and starting to extend my family.
What will you miss most about high school sports? My teammates
