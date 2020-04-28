taylor holly

While her high school athletic career has reached its end, Taylor Holly has plenty of memories to look back on from her time as a Huntsville Lady Hornet.

A key contributor for the Huntsville volleyball team, Holly is now looking forward to her next chapter — which includes plans to study biomedical science at Sam Houston State University.

With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Taylor Holly:

Parents: Mark and JoAnne Holly

Brothers/sisters: Tanner Holly

Sports you play: Volleyball

Favorite high school memory: Football playoff games

Plans after high school: Attend SHSU and major in Biomedical Science

Favorite food: Italian

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite movie: The Notebook

Who are your role models? My mom

Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Hassell and Coach Stewart. I spent the most time with them over my high school career and they always supported me.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jordan

Where do you see yourself in ten years? I see myself working in the medical field and starting to extend my family.

What will you miss most about high school sports? My teammates

