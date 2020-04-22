As her high school career reaches its end, there's no denying that Olivia Schroeder left her mark on Huntsville athletics.
Schroeder excelled as a cheerleader, on the soccer pitch and in the classroom. She was the Lady Hornets' Offensive Player of the Year twice, earned academic all-district honors three times and was the 2019 Huntsville homecoming queen.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for the next chapter after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Olivia Schroeder:
School: Huntsville High School
Parents: Scott and Heather Schroeder
Brothers/sisters: Rilee, Jaden, and Cole Schroeder
Sports you play: Soccer and Cheer
Favorite high school memory: Winning homecoming queen
Plans after high school: Attend Texas State University
Favorite song: Imagine by John Lennon
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite TV show: This Is Us
Favorite movie: The Hate U Give
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? The Gallen's, because they have been the most consistent and dedicated coaches I have had in my high school career.
Your Favorite teacher: Ms. Zamudio and Mrs. Tymniak
Where do you see yourself in ten years: Working towards a doctoral degree in psychology.
What will you miss most about high school sports? The community and friendships I made.
Career Accolades: Two-time Offensive Player of the Year, three-time academic all-district
