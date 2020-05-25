Following a dominant career with the Huntsville Lady Hornets, Madeline Knapp is preparing for her next challenge.
Despite having her senior season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Knapp racked up a plethora of accolades during her time at Huntsville. In addition to earning all-district and all-academic honors twice, she was named co-Defensive MVP for her role in the Lady Hornets’ 2019 playoff run.
Now, this former Huntsville standout is taking her talents to the collegiate level — signing to play softball at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Madeline Knapp:
Parents: Jennifer and Rob Knapp
Brothers/Sisters: Wyatt (15) and Claire (9) Knapp
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school memory: Going to playoff football games with my brother
Plans after high school: Continue my softball career at the University of St.Thomas in Houston
Favorite song: Jump On It by Sir Mix A Lot
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: The Proposal
Favorite teacher: Kelly Jordan
Who are your role models? My parents
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Jason Clevenger, my select coach, has always taught me to work hard for what I want and to always play smart.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In 10 years, I see myself becoming a teacher and also a softball coach.
What will you miss about high school sports? Singing on the bus rides to away games and tournaments.
Career accolades: Academic all-district (2017, 2018), second-team all-district (2018), first-team all-district (2019), co-Defensive MVP (2019)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.