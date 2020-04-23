Kobe Lewis might be done with his high school sports career, but his legacy as a Huntsville Hornet will carry on.
In addition to running track, Lewis was an integral part of one of the most successful eras in Huntsville football history. The Hornets won a combined 21 games — including five playoff victories — over the past two seasons, with Lewis earning first-team all-district honors at cornerback as a senior. He is looking to continue his athletic career at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for the next chapter after high school.
Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Kobe Lewis:
Parents: Eric Lewis & Donna Lewis
Brothers/sisters: 6 brothers and 2 sisters
Sports you play: Football and track
Plans after high school: I’m going to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Favorite song: Joy & Pain by Maze ft Frankie Beverly
Favorite food: Crawfish
Favorite TV show: Good Times
Favorite movie: Malcom X
Who are your role models? My Dad
Your Favorite teacher: Coach Gomez
Where do you see yourself in ten years? In my own house with my wife and kids.
What will you miss most about high school? Going to practice
