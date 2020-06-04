Her high school career might have come to an abrupt end, but Hannah Langlais’ softball journey is only getting started.
Langlais excelled on the softball diamond and in the classroom during her time at Huntsville High School, earning all-district and all-academic honors twice, while playing a key role in last year’s playoff run.
Now, this Lady Hornet standout is off to continue her softball career at Alvin Community College.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Hannah Langlais:
Parents: Philip and Lisa Langlais
Siblings: Stephen Langlais (22) and Abigail Langlais (19)
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory is going to all of the football games with my friends.
Plans after high school: I will be going to Alvin College to continue my education and softball.
Favorite song: Something by The Beatles
Favorite Food: Pizza
Favorite TV Show: Friends
Favorite Movie: Clueless
Favorite teacher: Mr. Shewell
Who are your role models? George Springer, Jose Altuve and my great grandmother
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Coach Wells and my dad. Coach Wells was my very first Coach in elementary school and she taught me a lot and still keeps in touch with me today. My dad has never been an official coach on the softball field, however, he has helped me improve so much by always taking me out to the fields, hitting to me and being the first person to correct me when I’m doing something wrong.
Where do I see myself in 10 years? In 10 years I see myself at a school teaching United States history and coaching softball. Hopefully I will he married and about to have kids by then.
What will you miss the most about high school sports? Having lots of friends and family in the crowds at all of my games cheering me on.
Career Accolades: 2x Academic All-District, 2x Honorable Mention All-District, 2019 Heart of a Hornet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.