A standout in the classroom and the pitcher’s circle, Gracen Fuller is almost set for the next chapter in her journey.
Fuller had her senior season cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but still made her impact on the Huntsville Lady Hornets. In addition to earning academic all-district honors, Fuller posted a 3.01 earned run average with an 8-1 record in 2018, helping Huntsville secure a playoff berth in the process.
Now, this Lady Hornet standout is off to continue her softball career at Laredo College
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Gracen Fuller:
Parents: John and Amber Fuller
Siblings: Carson Fuller
Sports: Softball, volleyball
Favorite high school memory: My favorite high school memory would be the bus rides to and from the games.
Plans after high school: After high school I plan to attend Laredo College on a full softball scholarship and major in nursing.
Favorite song: I don’t really have a favorite song, but my favorite genre is country or rap — depending on the mood I’m in.
Favorite food: Queso
Favorite TV show: Anything on LMN or The Bachelor/Bachelorette
Favorite movie: Courageous
Favorite teacher: I have had many great teachers over the years and I would not be who I am today without their help and guidance but my favorite teacher(s) are Mrs. Schroeder, Mrs. Cason (math one) and Mrs. Jordan.
Who are your role models? My role model is probably Kelly Barnhill, I aspire to pitch that many strikeouts in a game off a riseball.
Which coaches had the most influence on you? The coach that had the most influence on me was Bre O’bryant. She always believed in me from the second I stepped on the field freshman year until the very last game I played. She pushed to be my best and never give up, even when I wanted to. She’s one of the best coaches I have ever come across.
Where do I see myself in 10 years? In 10 years I see myself being an ultrasound tech or working somewhere in the dental field.
What will you miss the most about high school sports? What I will miss the most out of softball is the relationships and memories I made with each and every girl. Also the bus rides home singing — but more like screaming — at the top of our lungs, karaoke was my favorite thing.
Career accolades: Four-year letterwinner and academic all-district
