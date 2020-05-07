One of the key pieces of a historic Huntsville football run is gearing up for life after high school.
Cameron Myers, who also competed in track, recorded four touchdowns during the Hornets’ three playoff games last season — including two in the fourth quarter against Marshall to helped secure a bi-district title. Now, he’s preparing to further his education at Texas State University.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for their next chapter. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Cameron Myers:
Parents: Mellisa & Nick Gann
Brothers/sisters: Blake Gann & Zachary Myers
Sports you play: Football, Track
Favorite high school memory: Going to playoffs three years in a row
Plans after high school: Attend Texas State
Favorite song: “All of Me” by John Legend
Favorite food: BBQ wings
Favorite TV show: The Flash
Favorite movie: Avatar
Who are your role models? My parents
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Hood, former coach, because he was my coach from 7th grade to junior year.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jordan
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Working as an accountant
What will you miss most about high school sports? The bond with the team and playing under the Friday Night Lights
Career Accolades: Offensive Player of the Year, Academic All-District (three years), Honorable Mention Academic All-State, Honorable Mention All-District
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.