cameron myers
One of the key pieces of a historic Huntsville football run is gearing up for life after high school.

Cameron Myers, who also competed in track, recorded four touchdowns during the Hornets’ three playoff games last season — including two in the fourth quarter against Marshall to helped secure a bi-district title. Now, he’s preparing to further his education at Texas State University.

With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for their next chapter. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Cameron Myers:

Parents: Mellisa & Nick Gann

Brothers/sisters: Blake Gann & Zachary Myers

Sports you play: Football, Track

Favorite high school memory: Going to playoffs three years in a row

Plans after high school: Attend Texas State

Favorite song: “All of Me” by John Legend

Favorite food: BBQ wings

Favorite TV show: The Flash

Favorite movie: Avatar

Who are your role models? My parents

Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Hood, former coach, because he was my coach from 7th grade to junior year.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jordan

Where do you see yourself in ten years? Working as an accountant

What will you miss most about high school sports? The bond with the team and playing under the Friday Night Lights

Career Accolades: Offensive Player of the Year, Academic All-District (three years), Honorable Mention Academic All-State, Honorable Mention All-District

