While high school athletics are over for Bryce Jefferson, there will be no shortage of memories for the Huntsville senior to look back on.
The Hornets won a combined 21 games — including five playoff victories — on the football field over the past two seasons, with Jefferson playing a key role on the offensive line. Overcoming a broken leg suffered during the 2018 season, Jefferson — who also competed in track and field — bounced back in a big way for a team that went three rounds deep in the playoffs last year.
Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Bryce Jefferson:
Parents: Wilbert and Vashunna Jefferson
Brothers/sisters: Niara Jefferson
Sports you play: Football, Track and Field (Discus & Shot Put)
Favorite high school memory: Beating Marshall for the 2019 Bi-District Championship
Plans after high school: Work
Favorite song: “No Photos” by Don Toliver
Favorite food: Burgers
Favorite TV show: All-American
Favorite movie: Joker (2019)
Who are your role models? LeBron James
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Carter and Coach Southern because they wanted me to succeed.
Favorite teacher: Ms. Cruz
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Living with my own family.
What will you miss most about high school sports? Football games and track meets
