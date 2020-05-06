While her high school athletic career has reached its end, Arianna Solis has plenty of memories to look back on from her time as a Huntsville Lady Hornet.
A key contributor and four-time all-academic selection for the Huntsville soccer team, Solis is now looking forward to her next chapter — which includes plans to study elementary education at Texas State University.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Arianna Solis:
Parents: Jose Cruz and Alicia Solis
Brothers/Sisters: Marco and Clarissa Solis
Sport you play: Soccer
Plans after high school: Attend Texas State University and study Elementary Education
Favorite song: Falling by Harry Styles
Favorite food: Panda Express
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Role models: Old youth minister Casey Lankford and my father
Which coaches had the greatest influence on you? Why? Coach Gallens and Coach Avila. They made my senior year very memorable and never gave up on me even when I was out due to my car accident.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jordan
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself teaching at an elementary school.
What will I miss? The thing I am going to miss the most about soccer is the rush of it all. Game days, the feeling of excitement and the moment the whistle is blown to begin the game. I’m going to miss my crazy teammates always hyping one another up and being my support system through my difficulties this season. My team has 100% become my sisters and I will miss playing with them and going through everything together, win or loss.
Career accolades: Academic all-district (all four years)
