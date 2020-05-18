While her high school athletic career has reached its end, Abigail Choate has plenty of memories to look back on from her time as a Huntsville Lady Hornet.
Choate made her mark on the Huntsville golf team, earning the Exemplary Golfer Award, as well as academic all-district honors. She is now looking forward to her next chapter — which includes plans to study chemistry at the University of Texas.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Abigail Choate:
Parents: Jack and Debbie Choate
Sister: Emilie Choate
Sport: Golf
Favorite high school memory: All of the football games, homecoming and pep rallies.
Plans after high school: Attend The University of Texas at Austin and major in chemistry on the pre-med track
Favorite song: Darling by NEEDTOBREATHE
Favorite food: Pad Thai
Favorite TV show: Cheers
Favorite movie: Legally Blonde
Role Models: My parents have always been my greatest role models.
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Leatherman and Dean Choate because they have both shaped me into the golfer I am today.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Gallen
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I will most likely be in medical school.
What will you miss the most? I will miss out of town golf tournaments with my teammates.
Career accolades: Exemplary Golfer Award and academic all-district
