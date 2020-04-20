There’s no doubt that Jesse Hoke made his mark on Huntsville athletics, excelling for the Hornets on the football field and baseball diamond.
Hoke was an all-district offensive lineman for a team that notched 21 victories — including five playoff wins — over the past two seasons, securing the District 10-5A, Division II title in 2018. He also delivered a walk-off single against Caney Creek to give Huntsville baseball its only district win of 2019.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for the next chapter after high school. Here’s a closer look at Huntsville senior Jesse Hoke:
Parents: Russel and Andrea Hoke
Brothers/sisters: Baylee and Jodi Hoke
Sports: Football and Baseball
Favorite high school memory: Playing multiple rounds deep in the playoffs with my brothers
Plans after high school: Play football for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor and major in sports management
Favorite song: Big Poppa by The Notorious B.I.G.
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite movie: Step Brothers
Who are your role models? My parents and George Strait
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Matt Shepperd because he really showed me my inner competitiveness and my ability to work hard for what I want.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jordan
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Either working for a sports organization or coaching somewhere.
What will you miss most about high school sports?
Being able to play at high levels with the friends that I grew up with.
Career accolades: Second-team all-district offensive lineman (2018), first-team all-district offensive lineman (2019), academic all-district (2019), Offensive Lineman of the Year (2019)
