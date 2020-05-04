Her prolific high school career might be over, but Alpha Omega Academy senior Jaden Varieur’s journey in sports is only getting started.
Varieur was a two-sport star during her time at Alpha Omega, capping her senior volleyball season with a deep playoff run and a handful of accolades — including TAPPS District 6 MVP, first-team all-state and state all-tournament. She was also a record-setting track athlete for the Lady Lions, and is now set to continue her athletic career with the Brookhaven College volleyball team.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Alpha Omega senior Jaden Varieur:
Parents: Deborah Varieur, Robert Cox
Brothers/sisters: Britten, Brandy and Robert jr.
Sports you play: Volleyball, Track
Favorite high school memory: Anything that happened during Volleyball season, mainly the van rides on the way to games.
Plans after high school: Attend Brookhaven College to play volleyball and work towards a major in interior design
Favorite food: All food
Favorite TV show: Fixer Upper
Favorite movie: When the Game Stands Tall
Who are your role models? My Mom and Coach Janice
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coach Janice and Coach Collier. Not only did my coaches have a ton of experience and knowledge, but Coach Janice taught us to never give up and both coaches were always there for me.
Favorite teacher: I don’t really have a favorite teacher, I’m blessed to have had all of them.
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Things in life are so unexpected, so I can’t say where I’d see myself in 10 years. But I have for sure goals, and that is to be an interior designer.
What will you miss most about high school sports? The bond with my teammates and the tough love from my coaches.
