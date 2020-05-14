Abed Shamas played a key role in bringing the Alpha Omega Academy Lions their first basketball state championship, and the journey isn’t over yet.
Shamas poured in a game-high 18 points — including 10 during a pivotal third quarter stretch — to lead the Lions past rival Conroe Covenant in the TAPPS 2A semifinals. Alpha Omega secured the title the following day. Now, Shamas — an all-state point guard — plans to pursue a career in college basketball.
With the 2019-20 high school sports season coming to a close, The Item has started a Senior Spotlight series to recognize area athletes as they prepare for life after high school. Here’s a closer look at Alpha Omega senior Abed Shamas:
Parents: Malek and Nada Shamas
Brothers/sisters: Ali, Moe and Ahmad
Sports you play: Basketball
Favorite high school memory: Winning a state championship with my brothers
Plans after high school: Play college basketball and study finance
Favorite song: Ooouuu by Young M.A.
Favorite food: Lebanese cuisine
Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones
Favorite movie: The Dark Knight
Who are your role models? My parents and my brothers
Which coaches had the most influence on you? Why? Coaches Wes Jones and Josh Delaney... Jones pushed me to play harder and with more effort and gave me the love for winning and the hate for losing... Coach Delaney helped me play smarter and grow as a playmaker.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Ingram, Mrs. Van Roekel
Where do you see yourself in ten years? Using my degree in finance and being in the corporate world, and hopefully coaching or training basketball
What will you miss most about high school sports? All the goofy moments me and my teammates had this year... I would never think of better teammates to win a state championship with.
