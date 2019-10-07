Sam Houston State senior linebacker Royce See has received league-wide recognition following an impressive showing in the 94th Battle of the Piney Woods.
See was named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after recording three takeaways — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — and a forced fumble in the Bearkats' 31-20 victory over rival Stephen F. Austin. He also had a team-high nine tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Nicholls quarterback Chase Fourcade and Houston Baptist receiver Gamar Girdy Brito were also recognized by the conference, earning Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Fourcade completed 24 of 29 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown, while adding 48 yards and a score on on the ground in the Colonels' 34-14 win No. 10 Central Arkansas. Girdy Brito averaged 42.3 yards on three returns, including an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, during a loss to Incarnate Word.
