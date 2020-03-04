Sam Houston State’s hopes of a regular-season Southland Conference title slipped away Wednesday night at Johnson Coliseum, as offensive woes and a flurry of turnovers doomed the Bearkats against the top team in the league.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi created separation with a dominant second quarter and Sam Houston State was unable to recover, falling 60-45 in their final home game. The Bearkats’ 45 points marked their lowest total this season.
“Just making shots, that's the biggest thing,” SHSU head coach Ravon Justice said. “When you only put up 45 points you aren't going to win a lot of basketball games.”
The Bearkats never led and trailed for the final 38:47, but the early stages of Wednesday’s game foreshadowed a much more competitive contest.
Sophomore forward Amber Leggett finished the first quarter with a buzzer-beater, sparking a 6-2 SHSU run that cut an early eight-point deficit down to four points. However, the Kats wouldn’t get any closer than that.
Sam Houston State committed 10 turnovers while being held without a field goal for the final 8:38 of the second quarter. This allowed the Islanders to close the half on an 8-0 run and begin putting the game out of reach.
“We turned the basketball over too much,” Justice added. “We didn't play well and we didn't execute well. We got the results we got from poor execution. … When you don’t value the basketball, nothing good happens.”
Sam Houston State returns to action Saturday with the regular-season finale at Stephen F. Austin. The Kats are currently in fourth place, but a win would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker over SFA — which is currently one game ahead in a tie for second.
“Finish the game,” said Justice of what she’s looking for from the team on Saturday. “We have to put 40 minutes together. When you don't, these are the results you get.”
