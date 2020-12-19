Sam Houston State got hot from behind the arc in the second half to hand Rice an 82-69 defeat at Johnson Coliseum Saturday afternoon.
After trailing 34-30 at the half, the Bearkats (4-5) went on a 14-0 run sparked by a 3-pointer by freshman Jarren Cook with just under 14 minutes to go in the second half. Senior Demarkus Lampley capped the rally with a 3 as SHSU went up 55-46.
The Bearkats, who were without seven players for most of the first half because of delayed COVID testing results, went eight for 15 from 3-point range in the second half to pull away from the Owls (5-2). Cook and Lampley both went four for six from 3.
Junior Zach Nutall led SHSU with a game-high 24 points with Lampley close behind him with 21 as both players pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Cook finished with 12 points, and freshman Bryce Monroe added 11.
The Kats shot 52.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from behind the arc. The first half, SHSU was just two for nine (22.2 percent) from long range while Rice hit five of 12 (41.7 percent) 3-point attempts in the opening period.
Sam Houston hits the road Monday to face UTRGV in Edinburg at 6 p.m.
