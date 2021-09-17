NEW WAVERLY — Sebastine Amaro accounted for seven touchdowns, and New Waverly routed Hardin 56-0 Friday night for homecoming.
The senior dual-threat quarterback compiled 212 yards passing and 67 yards on the ground for the Bulldogs (3-1), who had little trouble putting away the Hornets with a mixture of a run-pass-option and spread formation attack.
“Defenses have to rack their brain to try and figure out how to defend Sebastine,” New Waverly head football coach Dean Schaub said. “You can’t flush him out of the pocket because he runs, and you can’t let him sit there or he will kill you through the air.”
And he did that for nearly the the entire game, carving up the Hardin defense with four passing scores and three rushing scores.
The Bulldog offense finished the night with 419 offensive yards, while the New Waverly defense stifled Hardin and held them under 100 yards of total offense.
With the exception of a near 10-minute stretch in the second quarter, the Bulldogs looked like a team on a mission. New Waverly started with three scores — two coming on the ground from Amaro and the other coming via a 5-yard pass from the senior quarterback to Jeremy Miles.
The Bulldogs wouldn’t find pay dirt again until the closing seconds of the first half when Amaro connected found Miles down the sideline for a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
“I like our offensive coordinator’s guts,” Shaub noted. “A lot of schools that are up three touchdowns would have run it out. We knew that we had some play makers and were able to snatch that momentum back.”
That momentum carried into the second half, as the Bulldogs found the endzone on four consecutive drives to put the game away. Running back Will Larrison scored first off a 32-yard screen pass, followed up with a 6-yard quarterback dive from backup Evan Erwin after he scooped up a fumble on the proceeding Hardin possession.
Amaro added two more scores for good measure off a 2-yard toss to Brett Adams and a 6-yard quarterback draw.
“It’s nice to pitch a shutout, and it’s nice to have momentum going into a bye week,” Schaub said. “This is the fruits of these player’s labor. They’ve put in the time, and if you work hard then good things are going to happen.”
Miles was the top target for Amaro with 94 receiving yards, while Larrison and Dylan Schaub each add 32 yards receiving. Mason Buhler was the second-leading rusher with 66 yards on the ground, while Larrison had 58 yards off 16 carries.
NEXT UP
The Bulldogs will get a week off to heal up prior to an Oct. 1 trip to Warren.
