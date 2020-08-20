High school football is going to look different in 2020.
The regular session will start next week for Class 4A and below, and the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a crunch on how many fans will be allowed inside stadiums.
And due to social distancing restrictions, seating capacities at area stadiums will be limited.
At Bulldog Stadium in New Waverly, seating capacity will be limited to 432 patrons on the home side and 242 fans on the visitors side.
According to the school, tickets will only be available through presale with priority given to families of students participating in the school competitions. The New Waverly High School student body will be given the next opportunity to purchase tickets. The remaining tickets will be made available to the community.
District pass holders will have to go through the same process of picking up a ticket for each event. District passes will allow you to get a ticket, but they will not allow entry into a district event if you do not have a ticket.
“We do not have a solution for community tickets sales at this time since all NWISD campuses will be closed to visitors, but we are currently considering different locations that could be available for community ticket purchases,” school officials noted in a social media post this week.
The Bulldogs will open the season at Bulldog Stadium next Friday against Centerville.
