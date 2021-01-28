Getting back on the diamond means a lot to any softball player, but this is especially true for the Alpha Omega softball team’s four seniors, who have one last shot at reaching the final four.
The Lady Lions were looking to defend their undefeated 2019 district title last year. Like many others, however, they had to wait for that opportunity.
“We are just ready to get back to playing,” Alpha Omega head coach David DeShaw said. “My seniors will tell you it’s unfinished business for them.”
The Lady Lions will attempt to become the first AOA softball team to make a final four in school history, something the four seniors are hungry to accomplish after the team fell just short in the regional round of the 2019 playoffs.
Of those seniors, DeShaw looks at pitcher Shaylee Ritter and catcher Abbey Stewart to be the battery for the team, while Nicole Kohers and Josie McMahon will help lead from the outfield.
Ritter is going into the season as the No. 1 pitcher after a stellar 2019 season, when she struck out 101 of 471 batters and posted a 4.36 ERA.
“The have all been a big part of our team,” DeShaw said. “All four of those girls have been four-year starters, and we look to all of them to be leaders.”
DeShaw believes that his team will be well-balanced, returning 12 veteran players and adding one freshman. A large bulk of the roster will be sophomores that got their feet wet with three tournaments last season.
While there seems to be some unfinished business, the Lady Lions understand that this is their time to attack — and make school history in the process.
“This should be the best senior class we’ve ever had,” DeShaw said. “This may be the best team we’ve ever had. They know they got to the region final as sophomores, and lost their opportunity last year. This is their shot.”
The schedule for the Lady Lions will consist of 10 district games, four non-district games and two tournaments. The season will start on Feb. 9 with a scrimmage against Latexo on the road, with the first home game scheduled for Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. against St. Joseph Catholic.
