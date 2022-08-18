Alpha Omega Academy made the jump to 11-man football season last season and they found mixed results.
This season, AOA is leaning on finding out who their new leaders will be as training camp wraps up and the season inches closer.
“Honestly we have been challenging the guys that we have to become stronger leaders,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “In my opinion, we had a successful year last year considering what we were trying to do. I felt like we lacked leadership within our team. That has been a big focus during our off-season. We are understanding that we are setting standards and honestly its affected our roster a bit. The kids we do have, we are impressed with their work ethic. We want to create some consistency in this program in the second year.”
Consistency is something every program wants to see. That starts by filling the roles of key positions.
The question for AOA is how will their junior quarterback take over the role and build the team around him. Trey Mayton will be QB1 for the Lions and last season he saw some play time at the position.
Mayton played in all eight games last season but would only have 67 pass attempts.
But now as the leader, the team is already rallying around him.
“They have been tremendous in the off-season,” Norris said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth in Trey and I have been really impressed with his demeanor, attitude and desire to get better. I think he will be a tremendous leader for us. He’s physical. He loves the game and wants to learn. The team is starting to rally around him.”
As the quarterback position is filled, the Lions still have to round out 10 other positions. They are working on that but having to stock an offensive line is mounting a challenge.
The Lions have to fill five members on the offensive line, which causes enough problems when you don’t have a gigantic roster size to pull from. However, despite having lower numbers, the Lions are building the culture they want to have for the long haul.
Junior Noah Weeks is one of those players that is helping pave the way for the Lions culture. Weeks has taken on a role to help bring what AOA football is about.
“We have younger guys that have really come along,” Norris said. “Noah Weeks is a junior that has shown some great leadership this summer, I think he will be a factor for us. We also have some linemen that are accepting the challenge. We don’t have strong numbers and depth but the kids that are here want to be here. That’s what's important.”
Norris is also trying to build this team to help prepare the athletes for their future. Norris wants his athletes to know that they have to take risks in life and the same should be had on the field.
While it relates to the Lions in an aspect of not having stellar roster numbers, they know it will teach them grit and determination to continue their life after football.
“The kids understand that they are not going to be successful if they don’t take risks and do difficult things,” Norris said. “I think the season will be difficult because of our lack of depth. We will have some games where they will really test their fortitude. We are trying to teach them resilience and grit. That’s the core of our team. I think we will be a more talented team this year at the core, it’s just the concern of depth. We may surprise some people.”
As for what AOA football fans can expect this season, there is going to be a new look. The Lions have switched up positions which they feel like it will benefit the team the most. Lukas Collier has switched to free safety this season, and the Lions can benefit from this tackling ability.
Bailey Hall is another person they expect to take on a heavy role defensively.
The Lions will open thier season Aug. 27 against New Braunfels Christian. The game will take place at Allen Academy in College Station. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.