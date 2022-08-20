Huntsville football fans will see their home team face some challenges in the new season. The Hornets finished last season with the disappointment of missing the playoffs for the first time in five years. This year, they’ll start off trying to narrow down a QB1 and several other positions on both sides of the ball.
Hornet players Demarcus Williams, Austin Taylor, Jawann Giddens and Roderick Smither compete for the quarterback’s job. If Giddens is selected, the Hornets will lose him as their starting running back, but Huntsville’s head coach Rodney Southern has already found a way to make things work.
“They have been here all summer, so they’ve transitioned,” Southern said. “They are learning quarterback and they are learning receiver. Jawann is getting some reps at quarterback, as well. The good thing is, we have three guys that we could play there if we have to. The old saying is ‘you have to rely on a quarterback’ but if that guy can go play another position, too, hopefully, it means he understands what we are doing offensively.”
The Hornets also have to replace two wide receivers and both tight ends.
One of the wide receiver spots will likely be filled by senior Matthew Tatum. Last season, Tatum garnered 185 yards for the Hornets’ offense, despite them having Justin Butcher, Kameron Cole, Matthew Long and Tre Taylor. As one of the seniors on this youthful squad, Tatum will also take on some leadership responsibilities.
While Giddens may be the Hornet's QB, they can also use him as their starting running back. Giddens saw plenty of field time last season. After Jaylon McClain went down with an injury and missed several weeks, varsity reps got a look at Giddens.
Amid the shake-up with some key skills positions, the offensive line brings some experience back. The Hornets return Chris Smith, Cesar Robledo, Nathan Schweitzer, Micah Fisher and Thomas Rose for the offensive line. Rose, Fisher and Smith all saw playing time last season and have a year of varsity under their belts.
The defense hasn’t been set, but the Hornets are returning six defensive starters for this season.
Two members return with varsity defensive line experience and four with DB backgrounds. One of those is Williams, who is in competition to be the Hornets starting quarterback.
Christian Hall is a name to watch on the Hornets’ defense. Last season, he started as a freshman for the majority of the season. Hall is a linebacker and now has a full off-season of varsity workouts that included the spring season.
“Some key positions have experience,” Southern said. “Our two inside guys have experience. We have some experience in the secondary, but we may have to rotate some guys that will have to place both sides of the ball. Having guys that are committed and understand, even though they are young, you know they are giving you everything they can.”
On top of those changes, the Hornets will also see a change at both coordinator positions.
Former offensive coordinator David Brewer will now coach at Buda Johnson. Scott Schroeder will become the Hornet's offensive coordinator after serving as the team's defensive coordinator.
Although Southern and Brewer have worked together for 20 years, this likely won't bear too much change in the Hornet's offense this season.
“It's been unique for me,” Southern said. “I’ve been a head coach for 21 years and he was my OC for 20 of them. I moved coach Schroeder over there. He was my o-line coach in Belton and when we first came here. He’s one of, if not the smartest football coach that I’ve ever been around in terms of how to prepare for games and practice.”
As Schroeder moved over, the Hornets needed a new defensive coordinator.
“I made Amaury del Real our defensive coordinator,” Southern said, “He played for us in Belton before we came here. I tell people all the time that coaching isn’t about football. It’s about coaching kids and Amaury coaches kids. He gets a lot out of every kid regardless of talent level. It has been a smooth transition considering the timing of it. Systemically, we didn't completely change.”
UIL held its bi-annual redistricting for all sports in February. Huntsville remained in the 5A District 10, DII but lost two schools in district play. Those two were A&M Consolidated and Lamar Fulshear. Richmond Randle and former rival Brenham were both added. Southern scheduled A&M Consolidated as the Hornets’ week one opponent for the next two years.
The Hornets will face a series of strong non-district opponents. Week two will have a matchup against Bryan high school and serve as the Hornets’ home opener. The following games will both be on the road with a trip to Southern’s former school in Belton, followed by a trip to Clear Springs.
Bryan and Clear Springs are both 6A schools, giving the Hornets stronger opponents before they play their district opponents. The Hornets will still compete with Bryan Rudder, Montgomery, Lamar Consolidated and Lake Creek as a part of their district.
“Our non-district schedule is going to tax us.’ Southern said. “We are playing two 6A’s and two big 5A’s. It’s going to be a challenge, but the first three or four days for us will be getting transitioned into practice. School is starting early, so it alleviates the headache of practice and rides. Hopefully, we build on it. We will intrasquad on Saturday and go to Lufkin the following Friday. We will continue to get them the most experience we can. I’m excited about this group and I’m excited for this group of freshmen. The program is in good shape.”
Despite several changes over the last year, some aspects will remain similar. With Southern still at the helm, this program has been predicted to win the district 10-5A, DII title, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
Fans are ready to see just what this team can do this season and for seasons to come.
“I think it will be a different look,” Southern said. “You are going to see some young guys that are going to have to grow up and in a hurry. We won’t be the biggest team in probably all four of our non-district games, but you play those to get a run at non-district. Hopefully, it will be an exciting group. I’m excited about this group from freshman all the way up.”
