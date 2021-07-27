The Sam Houston Bearkats swept the WAC's preseason player of the year awards, with quarterback Eric Schmid and defensive lineman Jahari Kay taking the league's top offensive and defensive honors.
Schmid, whose touchdown pass in the final seconds to Ife Adeyi sealed the program's first FCS National Championship, was named the Southland Conference's Player of the Year this spring. Kay, meanwhile, was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award — given to the top defensive player in the FCS.
The Bearkats also took up 17 spots on the WAC's preseason all-conference teams, which are listed below:
2021 Preseason All-WAC Offense
QB - Eric Schmid, Jr., Sam Houston
RB - Quali Conley, Fr., Dixie State
RB - Ramon Jefferson, Jr., Sam Houston
WR - Tariq Bitson, Gr., Tarleton
WR - Jequez Ezzard, Gr., Sam Houston
WR - Xavier Gipson, So., Stephen F. Austin
TE - Isaac Schley, Gr., Sam Houston
OL - Eleasah Anderson, Jr., Sam Houston
OL - Zach Ingram, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
OL - Zachary Perry, Sr., Tarleton
OL - Prince Pines, So., Sam Houston
OL - Colby Thomas, Sr., Sam Houston
2021 Preseason All-WAC Defense
DL - Jahari Kay, Sr., Sam Houston
DL - Trace Mascorro, Sr., Sam Houston
DL - Brandon Thompson Jr., Jr., Stephen F. Austin
DL - Joseph Wallace, Sr., Sam Houston
LB - Quentin Brown, Jr., Sam Houston
LB - Brevin Randle, So., Stephen F. Austin
LB - Trevor Williams, Jr., Sam Houston
LB - Ronnell Wilson, Sr., Tarleton
DB - Devin Hafford, Sr., Tarleton
DB - Zyon McCollum, Sr., Sam Houston
DB - Anthony Ruffin, Jr., Lamar
DB - Jaylen Thomas, Sr., Sam Houston
2021 Preseason All-WAC Special Teams
K - Seth Morgan, Fr., Sam Houston
P - Matt McRobert, Sr., Sam Houston
KR - Jequez Ezzard, Gr., Sam Houston
