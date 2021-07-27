schmid kay

The Sam Houston Bearkats swept the WAC's preseason player of the year awards, with quarterback Eric Schmid and defensive lineman Jahari Kay taking the league's top offensive and defensive honors.

Schmid, whose touchdown pass in the final seconds to Ife Adeyi sealed the program's first FCS National Championship, was named the Southland Conference's Player of the Year this spring. Kay, meanwhile, was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award — given to the top defensive player in the FCS.

The Bearkats also took up 17 spots on the WAC's preseason all-conference teams, which are listed below:

2021 Preseason All-WAC Offense

QB - Eric Schmid, Jr., Sam Houston

RB - Quali Conley, Fr., Dixie State

RB - Ramon Jefferson, Jr., Sam Houston

WR - Tariq Bitson, Gr., Tarleton

WR - Jequez Ezzard, Gr., Sam Houston

WR - Xavier Gipson, So., Stephen F. Austin

TE - Isaac Schley, Gr., Sam Houston

OL - Eleasah Anderson, Jr., Sam Houston

OL - Zach Ingram, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

OL - Zachary Perry, Sr., Tarleton

OL - Prince Pines, So., Sam Houston

OL - Colby Thomas, Sr., Sam Houston 

2021 Preseason All-WAC Defense

DL - Jahari Kay, Sr., Sam Houston

DL - Trace Mascorro, Sr., Sam Houston

DL - Brandon Thompson Jr., Jr., Stephen F. Austin

DL - Joseph Wallace, Sr., Sam Houston

LB - Quentin Brown, Jr., Sam Houston

LB - Brevin Randle, So., Stephen F. Austin

LB - Trevor Williams, Jr., Sam Houston

LB - Ronnell Wilson, Sr., Tarleton

DB - Devin Hafford, Sr., Tarleton

DB - Zyon McCollum, Sr., Sam Houston

DB - Anthony Ruffin, Jr., Lamar

DB - Jaylen Thomas, Sr., Sam Houston

2021 Preseason All-WAC Special Teams

K - Seth Morgan, Fr., Sam Houston

P - Matt McRobert, Sr., Sam Houston

KR - Jequez Ezzard, Gr., Sam Houston

