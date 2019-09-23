Following a breakout performance in Saturday's blowout win over Incarnate Word, Sam Houston State quarterback Eric Schmid has been named the Southland Conference‘s Offensive Player of the Week.
Schmid completed 29 of 44 passes for 531 yards, five touchdowns, one interception and a 200.2 passer rating, leading the Bearkats to a 45-6 victory in his third career start and first game as the team’s full-time signal-caller. The sophomore’s 531 yards are the second highest single-game total in school history, behind Dustin Long’s 577-yard performance against McNeese in 2004.
A former standout at The Woodlands high school, Schmid has compiled 1,003 total yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.
