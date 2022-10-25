New Waverly’s senior defensive end Dylan Schaub has been voted the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 9, after an online vote.
The senior defensive lineman came up huge for the Bulldogs' defense as they shutout Trinity. Schaub totaled 7.5 tackles with 3.5 of them being for a loss. He added two sacks in a pass breakup against the Tigers.
New Waverly (6-2, 3-1 district 12 3A, DII) will now return back home to Bulldog Stadium for their senior night. The Bulldogs will go up against Kountze on Friday as they will look to set up an all-important match-up with Newton to close the season.
Other nominees for this award were Huntsville’s Tyler Pomeroy and Alpha Omega’s Bailey Hall.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
