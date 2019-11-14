Sam Houston State head coach K.C. Keeler is confident the Bearkats have done enough to be postseason bound with two more victories.
It’s difficult to disagree.
The Kats enter the final two weeks of the regular season in a four-way tie for first place in the Southland Conference. A 2-0 finish — which would include wins at home against Northwestern State on Saturday and Houston Baptist next week — guarantees at least a share of the league title. It would also leave SHSU with a resume deserving of an FCS playoff bid, automatic or at-large.
But we’ll get to that in a little bit.
For the postseason to even be a possibility, the Bearkats must first beat a Northwestern State team that has been as hot as anyone in the Southland as of late. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on Saturday, with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast.
After an 0-4 start to Southland play, the Demons have won two of their past three games — including a 21-point beatdown of Lamar last weekend. Four weeks back they went on the road and nearly beat Central Arkansas at “The Stripes”, losing on a failed two-point conversion attempt.
Adding to the concerns of an opponent rolling into town with momentum is the reality that NSU has the one thing that gave the Bearkat defense trouble for a brief moment this year: a formidable passing attack. Sam Houston State’s lone setback of the past month came on Oct. 26 in Conway, Arkansas, as UCA signal-caller Breylin Smith passed for 405 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 29-25 comeback win for the Bears.
Northwestern State senior quarterback Shelton Eppler, who is passing for over 300 yards per game with a Southland-best 19 touchdowns in league play, will look to find similar success on Saturday. He will do so with two of the top-five receivers in the conference — Quan Shorts and Akile Davis, a duo that has combined for 1,162 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in seven Southland games — at his disposal.
Fortunately for the Bearkats, they’re much healthier in the secondary than they were at Central Arkansas, when they lost three starting defensive backs to injury (although all-American cornerback Zyon McCollum remains doubtful with a broken wrist). Another reason SHSU has to be optimistic is its performance in last week’s 24-10 win at Abilene Christian — the Kats allowed just 157 yards and no touchdowns on 45 attempts, while pulling down a pair of interceptions.
As for the Sam Houston State offense, the Bearkats appear to have received a jolt with the return of starting quarterback Eric Schmid. The sophomore struggled to get going last week in his first game back since suffering a broken hand Sept. 28 at McNeese, but eventually settled in, passing for 260 yards and a score. His top target was true freshman speedster Ife Adeyi, who led a double-digit comeback with a 187-yard, two-touchdown performance.
If the Kats can get through Saturday, it should be clear sailing to the FCS playoffs.
Their regular-season finale against HBU is looking more and more like mere formality. After climbing into the polls for the first time ever with a 4-1 start, the Huskies have lost five straight. And having lost the last four by an average of 25 points, the cupcake-loaded nature of their early-season schedule is more apparent than ever.
Assuming the Bearkats win their next two games, they will end the regular season at 7-3 against FCS competition and 7-2 in league play. They will be 4-0 (with at least two double-digit victories) with Schmid as the full-time starter, and 3-2 without a healthy quarterback on the roster. It’s also worth noting that SHSU has suffered its three FCS losses by a combined 11 points, while winning its other five such games by double digits — including a 17-0 shutout victory, using an injured Ty Brock and two receivers at quarterback, over then-No. 9 Nicholls.
The Bearkats’ hopes for the Southland’s automatic postseason bid are still very much alive, especially considering the remaining path for the other three teams knotted at first. Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls face .500-or-better opponents on Saturday before going head-to-head next week, while UCA has games against Stephen F. Austin and Incarnate Word teams that are plenty capable of pulling off an upset.
But frankly, they don’t need it. Auto-bid or not, two more wins should be more than enough for the Kats to punch their first playoff ticket since 2017.
Now they just have to — as the old cliche goes — take care of business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.