HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston football will return to the gridiron just 110 days removed from winning its first national championship in program history.
In its return, the top-ranked Bearkats will travel to Flagstaff, Arizona and face a Northern Arizona squad that — similar to Sam Houston — will return nearly all of its starters from a shortened 2021 spring campaign.
The near 1,200-mile journey will not only provide an early test for the highly-touted Bearkats, but also a bonding opportunity for a tight-knit group.
“I love it,” Bearkats head coach K.C. Keeler said. “We are traveling together, and we have those team meetings together. The kids love that stuff. They love having pregame meals together. This is a team that truly respects each other.”
Thursday’s matchup in the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome will be the fourth ever clash between the Bearkats and the Lumberjacks — a series in which Northern Arizona has been victorious in the last two meetings. The last matchup came in 2003 when the Lumberjacks scored 31 unanswered points to win 34-18.
This time, the Bearkats will be heading into the dome with a target on their backs, as they were unanimously selected as the No. 1 team in the country in the STATS FCS Preseason Poll.
“We don't really walk around saying we are the No. 1 team in the country. We just know that we’re a good team that won a national championship last year, and now we’ve started a new season,” Bearkat redshirt junior running back Ramon Jefferson said. “So for us, it's really exciting to know that we’ve played together already and will return everybody. That's special.”
“With the success that we’ve had on defense, you know that teams are going to come after you,” Kats junior linebacker Trevor Williams added. “I mean that's what we want. At the same time, we gotta put it aside and really make sure we're focusing on the task at hand.”
The Lumberjacks head into the game last facing the No. 1 team in the country in 2003 when they upset the then top-ranked McNeese Cowboys in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.
Northern Arizona will be led by graduate senior quarterback Keondre Wudtee, who started all five games for the Lumberjacks during the spring season and averaged 214 yards per game with four scores. He’ll look to Stacy Chukwumezie, Hendrix Johnson and Brandon Porter, who all rank among Northern Arizona’s top 27 receivers in program history.
The Bearkat offense will have to watch out for defensive lineman Carson Taylor, who enters his final season with the Lumberjacks among the top 10 in tackles for a loss and sacks since 2000.
Northern Arizona head coach Chris Ball relishes the opportunity to face the defending national champions, with a firm belief that his team can upset the Bearkats.
“Everybody has a little extra pep in their step. At the same time we are going to prepare the same no matter if we are playing the national champs or Culver Stockton College,” Ball said. “We are going to prepare the same way, but it’s going to be an honor to play this football team.”
The Bearkats will be led by the WAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Eric Schmid. In the shortened spring season, the junior threw for 2,808 yards and 20 touchdowns. Schmid also gained back receiver Jequez Ezzard, who had multiple star-making performances in the Bearkats’ national championship run.
Sam Houston will also return a back-field that produced 1,871 yards on the ground. The team leader, Jefferson rushed for a team-high 752 yards last season with seven scores.
However, the Bearkats pride themselves on being a fundamental team that doesn’t worry about individual accolades.
“For one thing we all love each other. I think there is a great bond either off the field or on the field,” Jefferson said. “And the thing about having a great team is that we know at one point somebody is going to have a great game and somebody is going to take over. Obviously, you’ve got to make the play when it's your time to make the play.”
The Bearkat defense will be identical to last year's. Last season, Williams led the team in total tackles and tackles for a loss.
Sam Houston will also line up Markel Perry and Jahari Kay with Williams, a trio that combined for 15.5 sacks last year.
Thursday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m., with the game available via the ESPN+ streaming app.
