There’s no denying that the Southland Conference has its share of heated rivalries, but one thing seemingly unites everyone around the league: a love for the elite food scenes of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
During my time covering Sam Houston State, I’ve been fortunate enough to discover a foodie’s paradise. Each Southland road trip presents a new dining or drinking experience — all of which is documented on Southland Eats, a social media account that showcases must-stop spots around the league.
From Lasyone’s legendary meat pies in Natchitoches to Snoopy’s on the water in Corpus Christi to the iconic Bourgeois Meat Market in Thibodaux, the list of options appears endless. So with sports on hold for the moment, The Item has started a weekly series highlighting the best of what each Southland town has to offer.
Next up is Conway, Arkansas: home of the Central Arkansas Bears, and several of the Southland’s hidden dining gems.
Stoby's
No matter what time of the day it is, Stoby’s has something to feed your appetite.
Known for its cheese dip and breakfast, the menu also features an array of sandwiches, burgers, quesadillas, salads and soups. And as UCA play-by-play voice Steve Owens is quick to note, the longtime establishment is a favorite among locals.
“Stoby's has been a staple of the town,” Owens said. “It used to be really small, then one day we were on a road trip and came back and it had burned down. Within the last four or five years they've rebuilt it a little bigger, but it's just a little bit of everything. They're known for their breakfast and cheese dip.
“It's a place where a lot of locals go. It's a couple blocks off campus and it's just been one of those places that people have gone to for as long as I can remember.”
David's Burgers
David’s Burgers is another Conway staple that has a local feel, despite being part of a growing restaurant chain. There are two locations in town — with several in the Little Rock area as well — and both offer up mouth-watering burgers and fresh-cut fries daily.
David Alan Bubbus, creator of David’s burgers, comes from a long line of restaurateurs. The menu might resemble that of a fast-food joint, but the food itself provides a much different picture.
“It's a family that started and branched out,” Owens added. “They call it Butcher Boy. They cut it right there in front of you, and it's just a good burger. It's not fast food, waiting on you when you order it. They cook it fresh. Then their fries are all-you-can eat. They come around and make sure you're filled up on fries. It's just a good local place.”
JJ's Grill
If you’re spending the night in town for a game, or any time for that matter, JJ’s Grill is a prime spot to take in the Conway downtown scene.
Live music performances are a regular occurrence throughout the year at this bar/grill that originated in Fayetteville and has since spread throughout the state. And just like it is with University of Arkansas fans at the original location, JJ’s is a hit in Conway among the UCA faithful.
“They have live music, and it's sort of your typical downtown bar/grill restaurant,” Owens said. “Burgers, sandwiches, appetizers, drink specials. It started up in Northwest Arkansas near the UA campus, but it moved down here and has done really well in downtown.”
Holly's Country Cookin'
You better get there early, but Holly’s Country Cookin’ is a must-stop in Conway if you can squeeze it into your trip.
Holly’s is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., so those that get in town late for a football road game will likely be out of luck. But the rotating home-cooked specials — as well as the sides and daily options of chicken fried steak and chicken — provide incentive to hit the road to Conway early.
“It's one of those places that is only open for lunch,” Owens said. “It's kind of cafeteria-style and it's home-cooking. They have different specials everyday, but they always have chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, all kinds of casseroles and stuff like that.
“It's another one of those places that is really local and unique to Conway. She built it up herself and a lot of people in the community go there for lunch.”
