SHSU sports moments bracket down to Final Four

With no NCAA Tournament in 2020, the Sam Houston State Bearkats have created their own bit of March Madness.
The Sam Houston State Athletics twitter account has been holding votes over the past few weeks to determine the top Bearkat sporting moment as a Division I program. And after a handful of close contests, the bracket is down to its Final Four.
Voting for the semifinals will begin on Saturday, with the championship set for Monday. Fans can cast their votes and view the entire bracket at twitter.com/BearkatSports.
Here’s a look at the Final Four matchups:
2017 SHSU baseball (Moments Region) vs 1996 SHSU baseball (Games Region)
The Bearkats’ 2017 postseason run — which included winning the Lubbock Regional, the first super regional berth in school history and a viral press conference from head coach Matt Deggs — is the top seed from the Moments Region. The other half of the semifinal matchup is another top SHSU baseball moment, with the Kats’ upset win over Miami in the 1996 NCAA Tournament opener emerging from the Games Region as a No. 3 seed.
Luke Prihoda (Players Region) vs. 2011 SHSU football (Championships Region)
SHSU baseball star Luke Prihoda delivered one of the most memorable seasons in Bearkat history in 2007, winning the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Stopper of the Year Award after posting a 1.62 ERA, 7-3 record and national-best 18 saves in 19 chances. The No. 3 seed from the Players Region edged out top seed and back-to-back Walter Payton Award winner Jeremiah Briscoe. He’ll be up against the top seed from the Championships Region — the 2011 Bearkat football team that won a Southland Conference title on its way to the school’s first FCS championship game appearance.
