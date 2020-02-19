HOUSTON — Sam Houston State softball faced its first test of adversity outside of tournament play Wednesday.
After the up-incoming Bearkats dropped a trio of games to close the Bearkat Classic last weekend, SHSU looked to bounce back with a win against rival Houston.
However, the Lady Cougars (7-4) were just too much for Sam Houston State (4-7) as they run-ruled the Bearkats 11-3.
Both teams traded blows in the second inning with the Bearkats scoring a pair of runs off a Regan Dunn sacrifice fly and a Megan McDonald RBI single. Houston responded with six unanswered runs as they coasted to victory.
Annie Bailey suffered the loss in the circle, after allowing four earned runs through 2.1 innings. Madilyn Weatherly led the Bearkats at the plate with a 3-3 performance, while three other Bearkats posted two hits apiece.
The Bearkats will head to Baton Rouge, LA this weekend as they compete in the LSU Purple & Gold Challenge. They will face Belmont and No. 6 LSU in the weekend series.
