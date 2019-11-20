SHSU pulls away from LeTourneau with big second half

The Sam Houston State Bearkats overcame a sluggish start and rode a dominant second half to a 30-point win Wednesday night at Johnson Coliseum.
Sam Houston State entered halftime leading LeTourneau by only two points. However, the Kats came out of the break with a newfound defensive intensity and outscored the Yellowjackets 45-17 over the final 20 minutes to secure an 88-58 victory.
“I wanted to hold them in the 50s tonight, and we did that, but we just weren’t our best.” Sam Houston State head coach Jason Hooten said. “We weren’t good tonight and we need to get some things figured out.”
LeTourneau was able to keep within striking distance early on thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers, knocking down 7 of 14 attempts in the first half. This shooting percentage fell off drastically as the Bearkats (2-2, 0-0) improved their defense down the stretch, and the Yellowjackets made just 1 of 9 attempts from deep in the second half.
After a big first half from sophomore guard Zach Nutall, who finished with a game-high 16 points, senior forward Kai Mitchell and junior guard Demarkus Lampley helped close out the victory. Mitchell recorded 10 of his 12 points and six of his eight rebounds in the second half, while Lampley poured in seven points off the bench in each half for a total of 14 points on the night.
“I was disappointed in our first half, giving them 7 of 14 from three — and we knew that what they do best is catch and shoot from three,” Hooten said. “A lot of that comes from a lack of intensity on the defensive end. I thought it was better in the second half. We picked up and made them dribble and drive, then we had great help and blocked some shots. Then we went inside to Kai, and once we went in there, it opened up and we started to hit some perimeter shots.”
Although he didn’t play in the second half after tweaking his ankle just before halftime, sophomore transfer Mark Tikhonenko continued to flash signs of promise. The Russian big man scored nine points on 4 of 5 shooting — including a 3-pointer from the wing — in 10 minutes off the bench in the first half.
“Boy, he’s been a great shot in the arm for us offensively,” Hooten added. “If we can continue to get him to learn our system defensively, and we can continue to get Bubba (Furlong) back … our depth will be even better.”
Sam Houston State will attempt to continue its winning ways on Saturday as it heads on the road to face San Francisco. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
