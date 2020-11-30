SHSU home opener pushed back

The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team will have to wait a few more days to open their 2020-21 home slate.
Sam Houston State’s home opener against Arlington Baptist, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday night, has been canceled following a positive test within the ABU program.
The Bearkats’ home game against Dallas Christian later this week is still on as planned, with tipoff scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson Coliseum. Sam Houston State is seeking its first win of the season after falling to SMU, Texas Tech and Boise State over the past week.
