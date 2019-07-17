SHSU football camp offers high school players a chance to shine

Prospective college football players have a chance to showcase their talents this weekend at Sam Houston State’s Bowers Stadium.
The Bearkats are holding their Elite Kat Football Camp on Saturday, during which young athletes — the majority of which are in high school and looking to take their talents to the next level — will receive a glimpse of what it’s like being a part of the program.
In turn, the coaching staff gets a chance to evaluate and instruct players that could be Kats one day.
“If I went through our roster, I'd say the majority of guys came through this camp, which is great,” said director of football operations Brett Arnold. “When our coaches go out recruiting, we tell recruits, 'Come to our camp, we want to see you in person.' That's kind of the big thing, just building that relationship with these kids that will hopefully one day be Bearkats.”
Check-in begins at 10 a.m., with the camp scheduled to get started around noon.
The day will start off with stretching and recording measurables, such as height and weight, before taking the field for a “speede school.” During this time, the Bearkats’ staff will provide instruction on ways to improve their testing — particularly in the pivotal 40-yd dash, broad jump, and 5-10-5 pro agility drill.
“Those are kind of the big three that a lot of people look at,” Arnold added. “We'll train them on that, so that they can learn about different hand placements and things they can do with their body control. That's kind of how we start the camp, then we'll bring everybody up around 12:45 and introduce the staff. ... From there we get it rolling.”
After that, campers will break up to do individual and one-on-one work.
While Sam Houston State coaches will provide instruction, so will players — allowing the young athletes and their parents a chance to see what it’s like being a college football player. At the conclusion of the camp, players and coaches are available to answer questions they might have.
“Our players will demonstrate things, and it's very hands-on,” Arnold said. “Our guys do a great job. They don't have to be here, but they stick around because they like working with the high school kids. ... It gives them some experience, because a lot of them want to get into coaching after they play.”
In addition to providing players a chance to showcase their skills, the Bearkats aim to provide campers with drills they can take home and use for the rest of the summer. On the team’s side, they get to evaluate prospective recruits, all while teaching them what they expect out of future Bearkats.
“It gives us an idea of where they are from a recruiting standpoint, but it also helps them with what we're looking for,” Arnold said. “They have direct coaching from our coaches and our players, so it's a pretty good deal.”
The cost of the camp is $45 if pre-registered online at gobearkats.com, or $55 by walk-up. Personal checks will not be accepted for walk-up campers.
