CONWAY, Ark. – Sam Houston State earned a trip to the Southland Conference Tournament Championship Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win over three-seed Northwestern State inside the Farris Center in Conway, Ark. The Bearkats were led by double-digit kill figures from Ashley Lewis (15), Breanne Chausse (14) and Catherine Krieger (10).
The Bearkats controlled the match from the start after stealing the opening set with a score of 25-22 after receiving six kills from sophomore right side hitter Chausse. The Bearkats combined for a .289 hitting percentage, while limiting the Lady Demons’ offense to a .171 attack average. SHSU’s Morgan Janda, Ashleigh Traylor and Addison Miller each presented three digs to help thwart Hannah Brister’s six kills in the set.
It was a similar story in the second set as as Lewis tacked on seven more kills to push the Bearkats to a .350 attack percentage in the 25-23 set win.
The Lady Demons grabbed the third set 25-23, but they would not be outdone as the Bearkats stormed back with a 25-22 fourth set victory for a 3-1 match win.
Sam Houston State moves on to the Southland Conference Tournament Championship where it will face Stephen F. Austin. Opening serve is slated for a 3:05 p.m. inside the Farris Center in Conway, Ark. The match will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
