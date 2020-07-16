SHSU bowling receives national academic honors

The Sam Houston State bowling team recently placed four student-athletes on the NTCA All-Academic team, with the Bearkats being named as one of the team recipients of the national award.
This past year, the Bearkats compiled a team GPA of 3.39 to earn the recognition. Programs must have a cumulative team GPA of a 3.2 or higher for the academic school year to qualify. For the 2019-2020 academic school year, 57 bowling programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.2 or higher.
Individually, the Bearkats placed Bea Hernandez, Elise Chambers, Syasya Ismail and Nataysa Rafie on the national academic list. This is Ismail’s third academic All-American award, while Hernandez made the list for the second straight year.
Hernandez, a sophomore from Manila, Philippines, posted a 4.0 GPA while studying international business. This is the fourth honor this season for Hernandez, who was previously named an All-American and earned all-conference and all-academic honors from the Southland Conference
Rafie finished her first year at Sam Houston with a 3.72 GPA. The freshman from Gadong, Brunei is majoring in graphic design. She was also a Southland Conference all-academic selection.
Ismail had a 3.75 GPA this past year. The junior from Sembawang, Singapore is a Criminal Justice major, and was also a Southland Conference all-academic selection.
Chambers, a sophomore from Ocoee, Florida, posted a 3.5 GPA as a general business major. This is also Chambers' fourth recognition of the year. Like Hernandez, zhe was also previously named an All-American and earned all-conference and all-academic honors from the Southland.
The National Tenpin Coaches Association recognizes student athletes who have excelled in the classroom throughout the academic year. This year there are 380 honorees, representing NCAA bowling programs 69 at schools. A student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.4 or higher for the academic school year to qualify for this award.
With the addition of Chambers and Rafie to the all-American team, 38 Bearkats in the last 11 seasons have earned academic All-American honors from the National Tenpins Coaches Association.
