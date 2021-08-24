SHSU Alumni Association to offer chartered bus for Battle of the Piney Woods

HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston State University Alumni Association will show its support for the Bearkats at the Battle of the Piney Woods game on Oct. 2 by taking a group of football fans to Houston for the event.
An association-sponsored charter bus to NRG Stadium will depart the Elliott T. Bowers Stadium parking lot at 1 p.m. and return immediately following the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The cost for transportation is $40 per person, which does not include a game ticket. Seating is limited, and reservations are open now through Sept. 25. For more information or to reserve a seat, call the Office of Alumni Relations at 936.294.1841 or visit alumni.shsu.edu and select “Reserve Tickets”.
