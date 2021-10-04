DENVER – Sam Houston’s Keegan Shoemaker and Jahari Kay were named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Shoemaker, a sophomore quarterback from Prosper, made his first start as a Bearkat in one of the biggest games of the year, leading top-ranked Sam Houston to a 21-20 come-from-behind win over rival Stephen F. Austin in the Battle of the Piney Woods at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Shoemaker was 16-for-29 passing for 222 yards. He finished with two touchdowns and a 135.3 efficiency rating, while also rushing the ball seven times for seven total yards.
Kay, a senior defensive lineman from Berkely, Calif., established his place in the SFA backfield all day, finishing with 1.5 sacks and a pair of quarterback hurries, while also forcing a fumble late in the game. He finished with eight tackles, including six solo stops.
Sam Houston’s Matt McRobert also picked up a nomination for the special teams award after averaging 50.6 yards per punt in the Battle of the Piney Woods.
